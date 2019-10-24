Lowry still in the hunt as Tiger roars in Japan

Tiger Woods is the early leader at the lucrative ZOZO Championship in Japan with Shane Lowry still in the mix just outside the Top 30.

Woods is joined by fellow American Gary Woodland at the top of the leaderboard at six under par after respective rounds of 64 while home favourite Hideki Matsuyama is in third spot on five under par.

Lowry, on the other hand, is one over par after an up-and-down round of 71.

The Open champion started on the tenth tee and was two over after just five holes, having bogeyed the 12th and 14th.

He recovered for a run of 11 pars before sinking a birdie on the 8th hole, his 17th. He parred his final hole to sign for a 71 and a share of 33rd spot.

Lowry tees off for his second round at 11.30pm (Irish time) on Thursday night.