Heavy rain, thunder and sharp ground frost all in weather forecast for Ireland for the coming days

The weather forecast for Ireland for the rest of the week and the weekend from Met Eireann is for a mix of weather including heavy rain, thunder and sharp ground frost.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Thursday from Met Eireann is for a cool, bright day with a mix of sunny spells and passing showers. The showers will primarily affect the west and north early in the day but will extend southeastwards to many areas during the afternoon with a few heavy downpours likely. Moderate southwest winds veering westerly will increase fresh and gusty in the northwest and north. Top temperatures ranging 9 to 12 degrees.

Thursday night will be dry and cold in most areas with frost forming and possibly also some patches of mist and shallow fog. Lowest temperatures down to zero in places. But cloud and rain will push into more southern areas by dawn Friday.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Friday from Met Eireann states that rain will quickly spread northeast to all areas during the morning with fresh south or southeast winds. The rain will be heavy, continuous and locally thundery across the south and east especially and may give localized flooding. The rain will become confined to parts of Munster and south Leinster overnight. Cold elsewhere, with slight ground frost.

According to Met Eireann, there will be heavy rain at first over parts of Munster and south Leinster on Saturday with this rain clearing southwards. Otherwise a cold, bright day with good sunny spells. Most areas will be dry, but scattered rain or hail showers will affect the north and northwest. Moderate northwest winds and temperatures only ranging 5 to 8 degrees. Cold and frosty overnight., with lows down to zero or a little below in places.

The current weather forecast for Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday is for it to be cold but generally dry apart from a few coastal showers mainly in the north. Good sunny spells by day, but with typical afternoon temperatures only ranging 7 to 10 degrees. The nights will be distinctly chilly with slight air and widespread sharp ground frosts, with the risk of icy patches.