'The West Awake' - West Offaly GAA clubs plan event after hat-trick of football titles

Killeens Pub in Shannonbridge will tonight, Wednesday, October 23, play host to a unique gathering of three Offaly Championship cups showcasing the massive success of West Offaly footballers in 2019.

The event will kick off at 9.30pm.

Doon GAA will be bringing the Junior Cup, Shannonbridge GAA the Intermediate Cup and Ferbane GAA the Senior Dowling Cup after historic wins.

This is the first meeting of all three cups and will be a rare photo opportunity.

It was 30 years ago in 1989 that all three teams won Championship honours but this is the first coming together of the three cups.

Doon GAA posted the event on social media and said: "All are welcome to attend and honour the achievements of these West Offaly clubs."