WATCH: 'Doctors thought I wouldn't survive' - Offaly student speaks at Beyond Limits

Offaly student Daniel Daly delivered an excellent speech as he told his story at the Beyond Limits event about living with and overcoming disability.

Beyond Limits, which took place last week, is the first event of its kind, amplifying the voices of young people with disabilities and hearing about the achievements of those with disabilities. Beyond Limits was created by the Ombudsman for Children’s Office to raise awareness of the rights of young people with disabilities.

16-year-old Daniel from Cloghan spoke about being visually impaired and opened up about being diagnosed with leukaemia as a child.

He has been blind since he was five years of age but attends Banagher College as a mainstream student. He won a Laois-Offaly Garda Youth award earlier this year for his work campaigning to make Banagher more negotiable for people with visual impairments.

In 2018, Daniel undertook a project researching whether or not Banagher was an accessible place for people with visual difficulties. He started with Offaly County Council's county development plan and worked from there, researching accessibility in the town.

