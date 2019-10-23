Lowry joins all-star field for Japan's ZOZO Championship this week

While our rugby team have arrived home from the Rugby World Cup in Japan, golfer Shane Lowry has stayed behind after supporting the team last weekend.

He has travelled to Chiba to contest the $10 million ZOZO Championship against an all-star field. The PGA Tour event has attracted the likes of Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy who also attended Ireland's quarter-final tie against New Zealand last Saturday.

Attention now turns to the golf course where Shane will tee off a 1.30am (Irish time) on Thursday morning. He will start at the tenth tee alongside Joaquin Niemann and Keith Mitchell.

Jordan Spieth will head out in a box office grouping alongside home favourite Hideki Matsuyama and Aussie Adam Scott at the same time from the first tee.

Shane has been priced at 45/1 to win the tournament while Justin Thomas is the 15/2 favourite following another stellar season for the American.