Offaly businesses travel to the Netherlands to explore export opportunities

Three Offaly businesses, supported by the Local Enterprise Office in Offaly, travelled to The Netherlands in September to explore and target new business opportunities in mainland Europe.

They were joined by seven businesses supported by the Local Enterprise Office from Laois, Longford and Westmeath.

The businesses travelled to The Netherlands for the three-day group visit from September 24 to 26.

The businesses took part in five meetings with potential customers in The Netherlands.

"The feedback has been very positive. Our clients are very happy with how their meetings progressed and have identified viable business prospects in The Netherlands," Offaly County Council said.

The Netherlands has a population of 17.1 million people and has consistently been one of the popular export markets for Irish SMEs over the last 10 years. Last year, over €7.9 billion of products and services were sold by Irish businesses to customers in The Netherlands and sales have increased significantly in the last few years.