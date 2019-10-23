Offaly County Council write to Shane Lowry over civic reception

Offaly County Council will write to Shane Lowry's management team to propose a civic reception to take place in the coming months.

Lowry, who is currently in Japan for the ZOZO Championship, was first welcomed to council buildings in Tullamore after his famous win in the Irish Open as an amateur in 2009.

Cathaoirleach Peter Ormond told the October meeting of the council on Monday, October 21, that OCC would write to his management team with a view to hosting a civic reception for him in the coming months.

The request comes following Shane Lowry's victory in the 2019 British Open, his first major title win back in July. Lowry won the competition in July and was welcomed back to Clara with huge fanfare and celebration.

Offaly County Council are now aiming to host him at council buildings when his schedule allows.