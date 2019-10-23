Foundations poured for 27 new houses in Offaly

Tuath Housing has welcomed the pouring the first foundations of a social housing development at Killane Court, beside Killane Drive in Edenderry.

The work is being carried out by Coolsivna Construction Group Ltd for the housing agency and the stock will be used to address the housing list in Offaly.

649 people remain on the housing list in the county with a further 849 on HAP.

This project will deliver 27 homes in partnership with Offaly County Council and construction will take approximately 15 months.

The houses are expected to be completed by December 2020 and allocated in early 2021.

They will follow the allocation of 33 units at Blundell Wood in the town by the end of this year.