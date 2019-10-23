Gardai urge business owners to carry out review of security to 'reduce criminals' opportunities'

Gardai are urging business owners to carry out a full review of security on their premises.

Looking at recent break-ins to commercial premises and following ongoing engagement with professionals in the security industry, Laois Offaly Crime Prevention Officer, Sergeant Graham Kavanagh advises, "owners and managers need to review their security arrangements as part of ongoing reviews."

He says a number of steps should be followed.

1. Carry out a review of your alarm system and confirm it is suitable for a commercial application. Grade 3 or Grade 4 should be considered.

2. Confirm how your alarm monitoring operates. How long will communications be down before you are informed?

3. If you receive a notification of communications down it is not enough to visit site and leave with out putting in place a plan to protect the business until staff arrive next day. Contact should always be made with local Gardaí and then investigate the reason for communications being down.

Sergeant Kavanagh added, "now is the time to plan for these events. Proactive steps can reduce criminals' opportunities."