Four Offaly teams in Leinster Club Championship action this weekend

Four Offaly teams will be in action in Leinster Club Competitions this weekend with one team hoping to bring home a provincial title this.

Offaly champions Naomh Ciaran face Wicklow side Tinahealy in the Leinster Ladies Intermediate Club Championship Final on Saturday in Ashbourne at 3pm. The Offaly champions have scored 10-29 in their last two games alone and they will be hoping to add the provincial title to an already glittering array of silverware won by the club in recent years.

The ladies' male counterparts from Ferbane will be in action on Sunday. After ending a 25 year wait for a Senior Football title in Offaly, Ferbane start what they hope will be a successful campaign in the AIB Leinster Club Senior Football Championship at home to St Patrick's from Wicklow. The game is in O'Connor Park at 1.30pm.

Two more Offaly teams are in action on Saturday. Bracknagh will host Mattock Rangers from Louth in the AIB Leinster Club Intermediate Football Championship at 2pm in Gracefield.

Meanwhile Shannonbridge will host Carlow side Fenagh in the AIB Leinster Club Junior Football Championship Round 1. The game has been confirmed for Faithful Fields at 1.30pm.