Multi-national company set to expand operation in Tullamore

A multi-national company is set to expand its operation in Tullamore after planning permission was granted an extension to the existing facility.

Global animal health company Zoetis had sought permission from Offaly County Council to expand its operation in the IDA Business and Technology Park in the town.

The company is planning to construct a new 608m2 extension to the rear of the existing facility. This extension will include warehousing, laboratory and plant room.

It will also construct a depressed loading dock and canopy, service yard, gas storage area and separate ESB substation and switch room.

Also included in the plans is new boundary fencing and new windows to the side and rear of the existing building.

Further information was sought in September before a final decision was made and permission was granted with eight conditions.