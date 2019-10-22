Ireland weather forecast for the coming days from Met Eireann

The weather forecast for Ireland for the coming days is for some unsettled weather with heavy rain at times and temperatures dropping below freezing at night.

The weather forecast for Wednesday is for it to be wet and breezy across Atlantic coastal counties in the morning, but elsewhere will start out dry with some sunny breaks. Outbreaks of rain will spread eastwards through the afternoon and evening, with scattered showers following into the west as the rain clears. Highest temperatures 11 to 13 degrees, in fresh and gusty southerly breezes.

Rain will turn patchy early on Wednesday night with mostly dry conditions developing, though some showers will feed into the west and northwest later. Lowest temperatures 6 to 8 degrees, in light to moderate southwest breezes.

According to Met Eireann, it will be very blustery with sunshine and scattered heavy showers on Thursday driest across the southern half of Ireland. Highest temperatures will again range 10 to 13 degrees. Generally dry and calm after dark, but turning cold with lows of -1 to 3 degrees.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Friday is for a cold and calm start with outbreaks of rain. Cold and wet for much of the day with some heavy persistent falls and the likelihood of spot flooding - the heaviest of the rain is likely across the south and east. It may hold dry further to the north and west. Becoming breezy at times, mainly near coasts.

According to Met Eireann, the outlook for the weather for the Bank Holiday Weekend looks uncertain outlook at this stage. At the moment however, indications point towards cool bright and calm weather, but very cold after dark with widespread frost.