Offaly TD calls for action over 'systematic higher education disadvantage'

Independent TD Carol Nolan has called on the Minister for Education, Joe McHugh and the Junior Minister for Higher Education, Mary-Mitchell O’Connor, to make immediate provision for the re-establishment of the Educational Disadvantage Committee to advise on policies and strategies to be adopted in order to identify and correct educational disadvantage.

Deputy Nolan was speaking after the Higher Education Authority’s (HEA) newly released report, 'A Spatial and Socio-Economic Profile of Higher Education Institutions in Ireland', concluded that students from less-well-off backgrounds and geographical areas continue to experience significant and systemic levels of social and class disadvantage in the education system.

“The Report by the HEA makes for deeply disturbing reading in the sense that we seem to have learnt nothing over the last number of years when it comes to increasing the educational opportunities for students from disadvantaged backgrounds," Deputy Nolan said.

"In March of 2017, I brought forward the Education (Disadvantage Committee) Bill 2017 specifically to tackle this problem which seems to be endemic in our system.

"The purpose of my Bill was to re-instate the Educational Disadvantage Committee under the Education Act 1998.

"This committee was in office from 2003-06 and its purpose was to advise the Minister for Education and Skills of the policies and strategies to be adopted to identify and correct educational disadvantage.

"It was established on a statutory footing and it is my understanding that the Educational Disadvantage Committee was quite effective in its work.

"It is clear that such a Committee now needs to be established without delay particularly light of the fact that the challenges that are being faced by students at the educational level are being translated into deep and highly unequal economic divisions.

"Both Minister’s in the department must now accept that the measures they and the HEA have been taken to date have failed and that a new and imaginative approach is needed,” concluded Deputy Nolan.