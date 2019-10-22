WATCH: Students brace as earthquake rocks Offaly school

Colaiste Naomh Cormac students in Kilcormac were well prepared when their school staged an earthquake as part of their geography tuition.

The first years at CNC Kilcormac were tasked with creating models of "earthquake-proof buildings" for an earthquake simulation.

It is clear the school may have a few future architects among them as each and every model remained standing.

See the clip below:

First year geography students testing their earthquake proof buildings during an earthquake simulation. Future architects in the making! #jctgeography @JCGeography @JctGeography pic.twitter.com/XCLJwM1eo7 — CNC Kilcormac (@CncKilcormac) October 21, 2019



