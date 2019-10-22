Midlands Skills Centre opens in Tullamore

A new Midlands Skills Centre was opened in Tullamore last week by the Minister for Education and Skills, Joe McHugh TD.

TheMidlands Skills Centre opened at the Axis Business Park in Tullamore thanks to the Laois Offaly Education and Training Board (LOETB).

“The development by LOETB is a progressive and ambitious initiative and it follows the model of the highly regarded National Construction Training Centre at Mountlucas," Offaly TD Marcella Corcoran Kennedy said.

“Given the Government’s stated aims in its Climate Action Plan for retrofitting homes and businesses in the context of our decarbonisation transition, this development will provide accredited courses to people who want to equip themselves for employment in these areas.

"Our economy is constantly changing and it is incumbent on the workforce to keep apace with the changes in all sectors of the society.

“The establishment of the Midlands Skills Centre will provide accessible, tailored and accredited courses for training and upskilling in our own town and region.”