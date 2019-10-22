Offaly councillor seeks clarification on flood relief measures

Portarlington-based Offaly Fianna Fail councillor Eddie Fitzpatrick is seeking clarification on the proposed Bog Road Flood Relief Project for the town.

"These works should have been completed this year 2019 but now it is anticipated works will not take place until March 2020," Cllr Fitzpatrick said.

"The area continues to be an issue from a flooding perspective and during high flooding on the Barrow River certain areas are closed to traffic which affects some businesses at Botley Lane Business Park," he added.

"The area affected would certainly benefit from the proposed works and I will continue to make representation to Offaly County Council to ensure this work will commence in March 2020 and be completed as soon as possible thereafter with little disruption as possible," Cllr Fitzpatrick concluded.