'Scare in the Square' returns to Clara this Halloween

The Clara ‘Scare in the Square’ kids Halloween event is taking place again this year on Halloween night, Thursday, October 31.

This year it’s going to be bigger and better with a new theme for the show ‘CALLING ALL THE MONSTERS’ to Clara with a new ‘DREAM DOOR’ and kids dance zone to entertain the kids on the night.

A local committee in Clara with the support of the Clara Family Resource Centre and Offaly County Council are holding The Scare in the Square kids Halloween party in the Greenfield in Clara on Halloween night.

Dervill Dolan, chairman of the organising committee said: "Halloween night is a very special night in a kids life and we are organising a simple fun night for the kids at Halloween and we want all the kids in Clara and the surrounding area to come and enjoy the night with their parents and family.

"We have a dedicated dance zone for the kids and we have more dancing and activities planned for this year. This year we are asking the parents and adults to dress up again to share in the fun with the kids on the night.

This year’s event will feature many characters including Frankenstein and The Addams Family, the Witches, Ghostbusters, Elsa and Olaf, Superman, The Hulk and many other Disney and Super Hero characters.

Entertainment on the night will start with our own Clara Town Band at 6.45pm and we will have songs from many ‘special guests’ on the night.

The event will take place in the Greenfield in Clara and will kick off at 6.45pm on Halloween night, Thursday, October 31 next, and everyone is welcome to attend.

The council are closing the roads around the Greenfield for the Halloween party so please take note that traffic diversions will be in place on the night.

"I am very grateful to the local committee including Ricey Scully, Margaret Naughton, Derek Handy, Bertie McMahon, Alan Recks, Barry Flynn, Wayne Handy, Marian Fitzpatrick and Liz and Sinead in the Family Resource Centre and all those who help with organising this event," Dervill said.

Check out the Facebook page on the Clara Family Resource events page for more.