Rhode's next generation is coming after rare underage title win

It may have been heartbreak for Rhode GAA's senior footballers in the county final last weekend but on Saturday last, October 19, their U13s brought home some silverware.

Beating St Rynagh's in a thriller on a 5-15 to 6-10 scoreline after extra-time, the victory will live long in the memory for more than one reason.

It marked Rhode's first underage title in 15 years, the last coming in 2004 when many members of the current senior panel were involved.

Showing the togetherness of the GAA community in Rhode, the lads made their way to the home of longtime supporter Minnie Owens in order to share their success.

Minnie was delighted to get her hands on yet another trophy for the village.