Drowning man saved by fire crew in Offaly river

Personnel from Clara Fire Brigade have been commended for their part in a river rescue in Offaly on Sunday morning.

In the early hours of Sunday morning, the fire crew entered the water of the River Brosna and rescued a young man from drowning.

They then assisted paramedics with his resuscitation on the river bank.

Cllr Ken Smollen has hailed the crew and the importance of local services being retained.

"Their swift response undoubtedly saved the young man's life, proof of the importance of this vital local service," he said.

"Local Fire & Rescue crews are so important to smaller communities."