Young Offenders star to perform on stage in Offaly

Fresh from his acclaimed performance as Billy Murphy in the TV series The Young Offenders and the feature film of the same name which preceded it, Shane Casey returns to the with Wet Paint, in Birr Theatre and Arts Centre this Friday, October 25 at 8pm.

It’s 2005 - the country is booming - Jambons are at an all-time high at €2. Sound familiar? Inspired by his time as a painter decorator himself, Shane Casey’s very funny play depicts a day-in-the-life of two painter/decorators and their boss during the Celtic Tiger era, when anything was possible-at least inside your head.

Also featuring Michael Sands and Tommy Harris.

Tickets available at Box Office on 05791 22911 or visit www.birrtheatre.com.