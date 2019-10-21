Offaly representative selected for Queen of the Land Festival

Louise Tyrrell will represent Offaly Macra at the 55th Annual Tullamore Credit Union Queen of the Land Festival, which is being organised by members of Offaly Macra na Feirme.

The festival will take place from November 8-10, 2019, in Tullamore, Co. Offaly.

Louise is a 27-year-old Special Needs Assistant from Tullamore. She is an active member of Tullamore Macra na Feirme. She is the new chairperson of her club and has come 3rd in the All Ireland Macra Bowling competition. Some of her many hobbies and interests include walking, cycling, bowling and GAA.

For Louise, winning the title of the Queen of the Land 2019 would be a huge confidence boost and an honour to represent her county so well.

Louise has a jam-packed schedule for the Festival weekend. She will meet with the other 28 finalists for a tour of county Offaly, stopping at Clonmacnoise one of the country’s top visitor attractions, and Dan & Molly’s in Ballyboy, a small thatched pub favoured by locals.

That evening, the Queens will return to the town for the Grand Opening at the Tullamore Credit Union at 6pm and followed by Bingo Bongo madness and the very entertaining Dooley Brothers in Hugh Lynches.

More information and tickets for all three nights of the Festival are available on www.queenofthelandfestival.com. €10 admission to Bingo Bongo and the Dooley brothers in Hugh Lynches on Friday, November 8. €15 admission to the Queen’s onstage interviews as well as the massive party including Big Generator, DJ Mark McCabe and more on Saturday, November 9. €45 admission to the Black Tie Banquet in the Bridge House Hotel. €10 admission for the entertainment only on Sunday, November 10. A weekend pass for all three nights is available for €65.

Tickets may be purchased online or on the door - note that weekend and banquet tickets must be purchased in advance online. Keep an eye on our Facebook and Instagram pages for chances to win tickets and for all the news about the Tullamore Credit Union Queen of the Land 2019.