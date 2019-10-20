Lucky Midlands punter turns €4 into €6,000

Three magic numbers turned a modest stake into a very healthy profit for a Laois customer this week when their lucky EuroMillions numbers were revealed during a draw this week.

The anonymous punter put their faith in three numbers staking just €4 in a BoyleSports shop in the county for Tuesday evening’s EuroMillions Plus Draw.

They needed 2, 10 and 27 all to land to defy the large odds of 1,500/1 but in the blink of an eye, all three rolled out and triggered the celebrations for the lucky local.

The customer was able to walk off with a total of €6,004.00 when they collected their winnings from the small stake.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “To scoop such an amount of cash from a €4 flutter must be very satisfying, so we wish our Laois customer all the best with their winnings. They didn’t bet big, but they certainly won big and we have to admire their ambition.”