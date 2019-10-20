Further delay to major Offaly housing development that has been in the pipeline for 13 years

Plans to build 64 houses in Offaly that have been in the pipeline 13 years look set to be delayed even further.

Offaly County Council recently granted permission for updated plans for the development, which will be located on Bog Road in Portarlington. It will have a mix of two, three and four bed houses.

Planning permission had originally been granted to Paul Mitchell to build 66 units on the site in 2006 and those plans were subsequently planning permission was extended twice.

The latest updated plans, submitted by Smart 2 Management Ventures in April this year, will now see 64 houses built on the site with the plans having been approved by the local authority.

However the decision to grant permission has now been appealed to An Bord Pleanala. Appeals have been lodged by Bridie Keegan, Avondale Residents Association and Frances O'Reilly. The case is due to be decided in February next year.