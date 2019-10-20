WATCH: Dublin manager Jim Gavin supports Offaly school's Lip Sync fundraiser

Dublin's legendary five-in-a-row winning manager Jim Gavin has given his support to St. Mary's Secondary School's new pitch fundraiser.

The Edenderry school has drafted in local famous faces and students to compete in the light-hearted fundraiser in order to install a new pitch.

The school's senior footballers won the Colleges 'A' All-Ireland back in 2012 and drawing from a population in Offaly, Kildare and Meath, it has a strong footballing tradition.

Jim Gavin invited people to join him at the fundraiser in the Hamlet Court Hotel in Johnstownbridge on Saturday, November 16.

More details on the school's social media channels.