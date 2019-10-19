Proposal put forward to turn old supermarket into housing for elderly

Edenderry-based Fine Gael councillor Noel Cribbin has called on the public to support his plans to turn the old Tesco site into a mixed-use development, including housing for the elderly.

The people of the Edenderry are invited to a public meeting on Wednesday evening, October 16, where Offaly County Council have engaged consultant Paul Hogarth.

The open meeting is for people to give their views and suggestions as to what projects and buildings may go into the JKL Backlands project, at the old Tesco site in Edenderry. The site comprises of 28 acres.

"I feel strongly that 4 to 6 acres should be set aside for a hotel site which as we all know is badly needed in Edenderry and a site here in the town centre would be a massive boost," Cllr Cribbin said.

"I have also called for a site for a scheme of 20 to 30 houses for the elderly, built to a very high spec where our elderly who are living in homes that now don’t fit there needs because of bad health, mobility issues, bedrooms and bathrooms upstairs can live safely.

"I feel strongly that there is a big need for housing options here in Edenderry for our elderly and that a scheme like this would be well supported, giving our elderly a choice and opportunity to live in their community in homes that are built for their needs in a safe gated community," he continued.

Cllr Cribbin has contacted Minister Damien English TD, who has responsibilities for Housing and Urban Development and had a meeting with him to outline his proposals.

The Edenderry councillor says the Minister "fully supports" the proposal and insisted that he indicated funding is available in his Department for such schemes.

"I am looking for support on this project and I ask you all to call up to the Town Hall this Wednesday evening and show your support for this project by signing your name to my proposals," Cllr Cribbin said.