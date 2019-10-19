Incredible bench with wifi and more technology installed in Tullamore

A technologically advanced bench with wifi and more has been installed in Tullamore by Offaly County Council.

The bench is located at Bury Quay and along with a smart bin, it has been installed on a trial basis.

The bench incorporates contactless charging, USB sockets and access to free wifi. The bin has a compactor and sends a signal when emptying required.

Inside the benches, a number of sensors collect non-personal data relating to temperature, humidity, energy production and how much energy the bench consumes, providing local authority staff with valuable information about the environment and bench usage which can then be used for smarter use.

Offaly County says that if the trial goes well, the benches cab be wrapped for advertising and it hopes that businesses may be interested in sponsoring benches and bins.