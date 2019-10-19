Midlands man charged with rape for offences between 1988 and 1991

A 45-year-old Midlands man has been charged with rape.

There are around 30 charges against the accused and the alleged offences occurred at a location in Laois on dates between January 1988 and January 1991.

At today’s sitting of Portlaoise District Court, garda evidence outlined that to some 29 of the charges the accused replied: “Yes”. To a further charge, he replied: “Yes, I’m sorry I brought this on my family.”

The DPP directed that the accused be sent forward for trial to the Central Criminal Court, or sent forward on a signed plea of guilty.

There was no State objection to bail, on condition that the accused signs on three times a week at the garda station; he does not apply for a passport; and does he not discuss the case with any witnesses or injured parties. The court heard that the alleged injured parties are family members of the accused.

The matter was adjourned to December 19 for the serving of a book of evidence.