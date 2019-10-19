Offaly pub offering free bar if Ireland beat New Zealand at Rugby World Cup this morning
O'Connor's The Goalpost Pub in Tullamore is getting into the spirit of the Rugby World Cup by offering a free bar for an hour if Ireland beat New Zealand on Saturday.
"We are going to close the doors after the game and it will be a free bar for everybody in the bar," proprietor Darren Sheridan said.
The pub is so confident of an Irish victory, their social media is saying the one-hour free bar will be open WHEN and not if Ireland beat the mighty All-Blacks in Saturday's quarter-final.
There is just one catch - you must be in the pub for the match at 11.15am on Saturday and buy a drink during the game.
That's the matchday plans sorted!
