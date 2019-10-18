More than 60 top quality Herefords up for sale in Tullamore on Saturday
A total of 66 Herefords will be up for sale in Tullamore on Saturday at the Irish Hereford Breed Society Premier Autumn Show & Sale.
Forty-one bulls and 25 females will be up for sale from 1pm with the Show at 11am.
The auctioneer will be High Mulvihill. €200 will be sponsored to the buyers of top five highest price bulls.
The event takes place on Saturday, October 19 at Tullamore Livestock Mart.
