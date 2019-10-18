Motorist in Offaly caught doing incredible speed while Gardai attended scene of accident

Gardai are appealing for information from members of the public

A motorist in Offaly has been caught travelling at an incredible speed during National Slow Down Day. 

The motorist was clocked doing 133kph in an 80kph zone.

In a post on Facebook, Gardai stated, "While Tullamore Gardaí and Offlay Roads Policing attended the scene of a serious incident outside Tullamore this morning which involved a young child seriously injured a motorist was detected travelling at 133km in 80km zone. #operationslowdown"

Gardaí have confirmed that an 11-year-old schoolboy was brought to Tullamore Hospital after being injured in the serious incident this morning. READ MORE HERE