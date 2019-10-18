UPDATE: Boy (11) hit and injured after two-car crash in Offaly

Gardaí have confirmed that an 11-year-old schoolboy has been brought to Tullamore Hospital after being injured in a road accident in Offaly this morning, Friday, October 18.

Gardaí are investigating the crash between two cars and the young boy who was walking at the time.

The accident happened in the Cappincur area on the outskirts of Tullamore at approximately 8:40am.

The young boy was taken to Tullamore Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to gardaí.

Investigations are ongoing.