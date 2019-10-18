Cash stolen in burglary at Offaly children's play centre

The Tons of Fun play centre in Edenderry is closed today, Friday, October 18, following a burglary overnight.

Gardaí are investigating the suspected burglary at the premises on the Dublin Road, Edenderry.

They believe it happened at approximately 4:30am. It’s understood a small sum of cash was taken from the premises.

No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made, according to investigating gardaí.

Their investigations are ongoing.

The proprietors reacted to the incident on social media, announcing that they would be closed on Friday.

"Sorry guys, closed today, all thanks to the little scumbags who robbed us and destroyed the place this morning," they said.

"Well done destroying someone's livelihood, hope you have no luck. Devastated is not even the word."