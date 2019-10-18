BREAKING NEWS: Boy injured in accident involving a number of vehicles Offaly

There are reports this morning that a boy has been injured in a multi-vehicle accident in Offaly.

Multiple reports say that a number of units from the emergency services attended the scene of the accident on the Tullamore to Ballinagar road at Cappincur. 

Midlands 103 reported that a second ambulance was dispatched to the scene where gardai and the fire service were also in attendance. 