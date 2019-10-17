Donald Trump supports Offaly school's Lip Sync pitch fundraiser

US President Donald Trump has given his support to St. Mary's Secondary School's new pitch fundraiser - or has he?

The Edenderry school has drafted in local famous faces and students to compete in the light-hearted fundraiser in order to install a new pitch.

The school's senior footballers won the Colleges 'A' All-Ireland back in 2012 and drawing from a population in Offaly, Kildare and Meath, it has a strong footballing tradition.

A well created fake tweet from the US president advertises the fundraiser in the Hamlet Court Hotel in Johnstownbridge on Saturday, November 16.

Fake news? Well, the fundraiser is 100% real and a great night lies in store.

More details on the school's social media channels.