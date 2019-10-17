Reports of fake money being used in Offaly prompt warning

Crime prevention gardaí in Laois and Offaly have issued a warning over fake money in circulation in both counties.

They say there have been sporadic reports around Laois and Offaly of various forms of counterfeit notes being tendered.

Gardaí advised businesses to use a number of methods to defend against the use of such notes.

These include staff training, electronic means and the 'look, feel and tilt' checking method. Gardaí say employing these methods greatly "reduce the chances of such notes being accepted."

Primarily in circulation are €10, €20 and €50 notes.