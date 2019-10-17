Enrolment details and Open Nights for Secondary Schools in Tullamore

Killina Presentation Secondary School

Takes place on Tuesday, October 22. School open from 7pm. See the school website for Enrolment Forms and more information. www.killinaschool.ie

Colaiste Choilm Tullamore

Open night has already taken place. Closing date for enrolments is Friday, October 25. www.colaistechoilmtullamore.ie

Tullamore College, Tullamore

Open Night, Thursday, October 17 at 7pm. Enrolment on Saturday, October 19 from 10am to 12 noon. 057 93 21677

Sacred Heart School, Tullamore

Information Night, Wednesday, November 6 at 7.30pm. www.shstullamore.ie . Enrolments November 11 to 15