Enrolment details and Open Nights for Secondary Schools in Tullamore

Killina Presentation Secondary School
Takes place on Tuesday, October 22. School open from 7pm. See the school website for Enrolment Forms and more information. www.killinaschool.ie
Colaiste Choilm Tullamore
Open night has already taken place. Closing date for enrolments is Friday, October 25. www.colaistechoilmtullamore.ie
Tullamore College, Tullamore
Open Night, Thursday, October 17 at 7pm. Enrolment on Saturday, October 19 from 10am to 12 noon. 057 93 21677
Sacred Heart School, Tullamore
Information Night, Wednesday, November 6 at 7.30pm. www.shstullamore.ie . Enrolments November 11 to 15
