Stop go system in place on major Offaly road for next two weeks
Stop go system in place on busy Offaly road for next two weeks
A stop-go will be in place on a major Offaly road for the next two weeks.
The stop-go system will be in place on the N62 between Birr and Roscrea at Sharavogue.
The system will be in place from Thursday, October 17 until Friday, November 1.
Traffic Offaly: N62 Sharavogue Co Offaly. STOP/GO system in place 17 Oct - 1 Nov 2019. pic.twitter.com/Ib5JFj8Rsv— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) October 16, 2019
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on