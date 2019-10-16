Stop go system in place on major Offaly road for next two weeks

A stop-go will be in place on a major Offaly road for the next two weeks.

The stop-go system will be in place on the N62 between Birr and Roscrea at Sharavogue. 

The system will be in place from Thursday, October 17 until Friday, November 1.