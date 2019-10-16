Thunderstorms in the weather forecast for Ireland for the rest of the week

The weather forecast for the rest of the week from Met Eireann is for showery weather with some thundery downpours possible.

The weather forecast for Thursday for Ireland states that showers will become fairly widespread across the country on Thursday with a few heavy, thundery downpours possible. The showers will tend to become restricted to southern and western coastal counties towards evening allowing for good spells of late sunshine elsewhere. Highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees in fresh and gusty south or southwest winds.

On Thursday night, heavy showers will continue in many areas. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees.

Friday will be very showery day with widespread heavy showers of rain or hail and a risk of thunder. Highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees with mostly light variable breezes, but fresher along coasts. Showers will continue on Friday night.

Saturday will a cool day with bright spells and further heavy showers of rain or hail and a continued risk of thunder. Highest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees with moderate to fresh northerly breezes.

Sunday will be a brighter day in general with the best of the sunshine in the west, where there'll be a fair amount of dry weather and some scattered showers. In the east, there'll be further heavy showers or longer spells of rain. Highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees with moderate to fresh northerly breezes.