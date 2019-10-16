Myth-busting cancer causes event coming to Offaly

Local development company, Midlands Science, have announced a public cancer event which will take place during this year’s annual Midlands Science Festival.

At this free event, Dr Robert O’Connor, Head of Research with the Irish Cancer Society and Dr Craig Slattery, Asst Professor of Toxicology & Regulatory Affairs at UCD, will explore how citizens and patients can become more fully informed about cancer causes and cures, whilst also debunking some persistent myths around cancer causes and treatments.

Questions and discussion with the audience will be a big part of the event which will take place in Offaly County Library, Tullamore on November 15 at 4pm.

Dr. Craig, Chairperson of Midlands Science said: "There are many persistent myths and half-truths around cancer causes, or about possible cures that might be available. These ideas are often presented attractively and can spread through social media and other media channels.

"But false information about cancer can lead to unnecessary anxiety among the public, and can interfere with patients making truly informed decisions about their cancer treatment. By highlighting some of these issues, the general public can be empowered to make better choices around their own health and treatment options. We are delighted to deliver this event in conjunction with the Irish Cancer Society, and invite members of the public, young and old, to come along for what's sure to be an interesting and informative afternoon."

The Midlands Science Festival brings science, technology, engineering, and maths to an audience of all ages every year through demonstrations, talks, performances and debates. Events promoting science are central to ensuring that critical thinking is encouraged and this is essential in developing a society where science sits firmly and securely promoting the wellness of its citizens. A key goal of the festival’s events team is to provide useful and informative discussion during a week that is also jam-packed with fun, engaging workshops and performances for the younger folk.

Dr. Robert O’ Connor, Irish Cancer Society commented: "We are pleased to work in collaboration with as many national and regional organisations as possible in order to help educate and inform the public and bust some popular myths around cancer.

"We also want to expand our outreach into communities and inspire the next generation to pursue careers in science. Schools, parents and corporate leaders must work together to find innovative ways to ignite curiosity and nourish a passion for STEM in young people.

"We are delighted to team up with Midlands Science and UCD for this event which is part of an overall festival which encourages people of all ages to learn more about science and the research that we so critically need for the future of our society."