Contents of hotel 'lock, stock and barrel' up for auction this Sunday

The Napier Arms, a landmark Meath hotel recently sold, is to be cleared of its contents by public auction this Sunday, 20 October in Oldcastle, Co. Meath at 1pm.

The auctioneer, Damien Matthews says, 'stock and barrel it has to go'.

In expansive mood he further states that 'the new owners are gutting the place, top to bottom, with no need for anything, not even the doors!'

The auction will comprise the contents, about 350 lots, and a further 400 lots removed from dry storage for the Great Western Hotel & Pub Group which owns Irish Bars around Europe.

While there are lots of genuine old pub & shop advertising items, as new leather bar stools, Victorian mirrors, etc., plenty of antique furniture is also in evidence; a fine William IV bookcase, early Victorian dining table and a good set of 10 Victorian dining chairs amongst the offerings.

Public viewing will be in the hotel from this Thursday, October 17 from 11am with the illustrated catalogue and further details on the auctioneer website www.matthewsautionrooms.com