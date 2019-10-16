Two men to appear in court in relation to altercation in centre of Midlands town
Two men to appear in court in relation to altercation in Midlands yesterday
Two men are set to appear in court today following an altercation in the centre of a Midlands town yesterday (Tuesday).
Gardaí attended the scene of a disturbance in Longford Town yesterday at approximately 3:40pm, following reports a report of an altercation involving a number of males on Main Street.
Two males were detained by Gardaí at Longford Garda Station.
The two males (26 & 29) are due appear before Athlone District Court this morning in relation to this incident.
