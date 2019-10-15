Weather forecast for Ireland for the coming days from Met Eireann

The weather forecast for Ireland for the coming days according to Met Eireann is for it to continue changeable and showery with variable rainfall and near or slightly below normal temperatures.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Wednesday from Met Eireann is for the morning to be mainly dry with good sunshine. Scattered showers in the west will extend further inland during the afternoon, but many eastern and southern areas will remain dry. Highest temperatures of 11 to 15 degrees with moderate to fresh southwest winds, strengthening on the west coast later.

It will be cool and blustery with frequent showers in the south and west on Wednesday night but mainly dry in the north and west. Minimum temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees in blustery south or southwest winds.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Thursday from Met Eireann is for a bright, cool and blustery day with sunny spells and occasional showers. The showers will be heavy and frequent across western counties with the chance of hail, but more scattered further east. Southwest winds strong and gusty. Maximum temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees.

Our 7 day Atlantic Chart shows the precipitation and pressure forecast in 6 hour intervals:https://t.co/v5aQGT8F9e



A nationwide forecast and outlook covering the next week can be found here: https://t.co/yEsIuCkWlq pic.twitter.com/THe9wGmce2 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 15, 2019

The weather forecast for Ireland for Friday from Met Eireann is for the weather to stay blustery with fresh southwest winds. There will be further showers which will merge to longer spells of heavy rain across the southern half of the country with the better dry spells over the north and east. Maximum temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees.

According to Met Eireann, winds having veered to the northwest or north will allow distinctly cooler conditions to prevail this weekend. While all areas will get good dry spells, showers will be numerous on both Saturday and Sunday resulting in the north and northwest getting appreciable amounts of rainfall. The nights will be chilly too with some ground frosts possible inland. Typical daytime maxima ranging 10 to 13 degrees with minima ranging 3 to 7 degrees.