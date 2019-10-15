Council delay decision on proposed increase in height for wind turbines in Offaly

Offaly Council is seeking further information before making a decision on a proposed increase in height for wind turbines in the county.

Gaeltech Energy Developments Cloghan Ltd applied for permission to amend a previously granted permission for the development at Steonestown, Kilcamin, Crancreagh and Derrinlough.

The company is seeking to increase the overall height of the wind turbines from 150 metres to 169 metres. It is also seeking to realign wind farm access tracks and underground cabling and increase the maximum height of a meteorological mast to 100.5 metres.

The original permission for the development from Offaly County Council (REF: 14/188) allowed for the construction of nine wind turbines on the site.