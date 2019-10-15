Offaly residents left in limbo for five years with serious flooding issue

Irish Water has said an issue causing flooding during bad weather for a group of Edenderry residents is the responsibility of Offaly County Council.

Four houses in the Greenwood Park area of Edenderry are affected during heavy rainfall when the ground level of the homes are flooding. The residents claim this is due to the capacity of the pipes.

One resident told the Offaly Express that the flooding issue has been present in the houses since 2014 but that neither she or her neighbours have not been offered a solution by Offaly County Council or Irish Water.

"The pipes aren't big enough to take it and the water comes down off the hill onto these few houses, so a big job needs to be done on the roads," one of the residents said.

"Irish Water is blaming the council and the council are blaming Irish Water," she added.

"It happened recently and there was water in our backyards but even to get a few sandbags out of them, they're not being too helpful."

It is also claimed that the house insurance of two of the residents has increased following a claim from one of the flooding incidents. Others had to get help from a humanitarian fund. They say they are now finding it difficult to get insurance cover for flooding.

It is causing significant fear and distress for elderly residents with the risk of the flooding re-occurring as winter approaches and the weather worsens.

The issue is also causing a smell in some houses with one resident telling us she cannot use her downstairs toilet "because of the smell coming up."

"Even in the summer, the smell of the shores is disgusting. None of them [OCC or Irish Water] are taking responsibility for it."

Irish Water told the Offaly Express this week that it is aware of the situation but placed the ultimate responsibility back with the local authority.

“Irish Water is aware that following high-intensity rainfall, flooding has occurred at this location previously. The sewer pipes that Irish Water are responsible for are adequate to deal with wastewater in the area, however, the stormwater drain is connected to the public sewer network," a spokesperson said.

"During heavy rainfall, this can cause overflows. Irish Water is responsible for the public sewer network and the management of wastewater only. Drainage comes within the remit of local authorities," they added.

Offaly County Council has been contacted for comment on this story. It's understood representatives and engineers from the council met with residents in recent days to discuss the issue.