WATCH: Music video shot in Offaly pub is pure gas

A music video shot in Banagher's famous JJ Houghs Singing Pub has hit the internet and it's the Elvis-inspired, Fr Ted-esque clip you didn't know your life needed.

The song is the brilliant 'The Measure' by Ultan Conlon, cousin of proprietor Ger Hough. JJ Hough's is famous for its whacky and wonderfully funny Christmas ads.

Ultan posted the clip after attending the pub on Saturday night for Ger's 40th birthday celebrations.

"I was over in JJ Hough's Pub in Banagher last night for my cousin Ger's 40th Birthday Party. It's an amazing place to spend a night, but I felt guilty today that I didn't get a gift to mark the occasion.

"I know how disappointed Ger was that we never released this video for my song ‘The measure.' In fairness, we went to great lengths to make it. So here he is in his beloved JJ Hough’s, along with his mum Sheila and friend Brendan Dolan. All playing The King, Elvis Presley," Ultan wrote.

"Long live JJ Hough’s."

The video was filmed and edited by Conal Byrne. Scroll back up to enjoy it in all its oddball glory!