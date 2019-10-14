Offaly forecaster warns of flooding in miserable outlook for this week

Offaly forecaster Cathal Nolan has said, "conditions are set to remain unsettled for the rest of the week, with outbreaks of heavy rain or thundery downpours likely on Tuesday evening/night, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, with the best days being Wednesday and Sunday."

"Rainfall is expected to be well above average for the remainder of the week with some areas of the southwest seeing in excess of 100mm before the weekend.

"Such falls of rain are likely to lead to some flooding issues with rivers already swollen across many areas of the country.

"There’s also the risk of some windy weather on Thursday and Friday as a deep area of low pressure moves closer to our western showers, feeding in plenty of outbreaks of heavy showery rain," the Midland Weather Channel meteorologist said.

A rain warning remains in place in Offaly until midnight on Monday.