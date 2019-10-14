Shane Lowry drops to third spot in Race to Dubai standings

Shane Lowry's hopes of finishing the season as the Race to Dubai leader took a serious dent at the weekend after the Clara man missed the cut at the Italian Open.

Lowry's rounds of 72 and 71 on Thursday and Friday respectively were not good enough as he, along with friend and European Ryder Cup team captain Padraig Harrington, missed the cut by one shot.

Shane's Race to Dubai woes have been compounded by the recent performances of Bernd Wiesberger and Jon Rahm.

Jon Rahm won last week's Spanish Open to go ahead of Lowry while Austrian Wiesberger outfoxed Matthew Fitzpatrick at the Italian Open at the weekend, winning by one stroke on 16 under par.

Those performances put both players ahead of the British Open champion in the Dubai standings.

Wiesberger, having played a whopping 26 qualifying tournaments, now leads the Race to Dubai on 4,198 points, followed by Rahm on 3,898 from 12 tournaments and Lowry on 3,535 points, also from 12 tournaments.

The top 50 players in the Race to Dubai Rankings will contest the season-ending US$8 million DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai from November 21-24 where US$3 million will be up for grabs for the winner, making it the richest first prize in world tournament golf.