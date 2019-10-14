Offaly businessman appointed to top European recycling post

Managing Director of Ireland’s leading metals and electronics recycling company, KMK Metals Recycling Ltd, based in Tullamore and Kilbeggan, Mr. Kurt Kyck, has been announced at the new president of the European Electronics Recycling Association (EERA). KMK Metals Recycling employs over 100 local people.

Following a vote taken by EERA board members at a meeting in Amsterdam on Wednesday, October 10, Mr Kyck was ratified as president. Spain’s Mr. Esteban Marijuan Requesta, General Manager of Indumetal Recycling, will be vice president.

EERA is a professional association for reuse, recycling and reprocessing companies dealing with Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE) in Europe.

Last week, Mr. Rasmus Bergstrom informed the secretariat that he was resigning as EERA president, due to limitations on the time he could devote to the organisation.

Mr Kyck has been an active board member of EERA for six years. His company, KMK Metals Recycling Ltd. has been in operation for 40 years.

President of EERA, Mr Kurt Kyck, said: “It is my great pleasure to be elected to this prestigious position and I look forward to progressing EERA’s aim to create a circular economy where electrical and electronic waste is managed as a resource and is returned to the economy as equipment for reuse or as a raw material. We will also press ahead with the organisation’s vision that the WEEE industry should operate on a level playing field with mandatory European Treatment Standards.”

Lida Stengs, Executive Secretary of EERA, said: “It is our pleasure to welcome Kurt as the new president of EERA and express our thanks to outgoing president Rasmus Bergstrom. Kurt has expressed that he is willing to contribute to our valuable association and that new fresh ideas will be welcomed.”

KMK Metals Recycling has the capacity and capability to recycle Ireland’s electrical appliances and batteries to the highest standards of compliance, environmental management quality and health and safety.

The company recycles 75% of Ireland’s electrical waste, transforming waste appliances into base metals, plastic and components, ready to be recycled into raw materials.