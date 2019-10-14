'Bank Holiday in Ferbane - Twitter reacts to incredible Offaly county final
It was the moment they had waited 25 years for and when Ferbane were handed the Dowling Cup, they certainly enjoyed it.
The rising stars of Offaly GAA dethroned the county kingpins Rhode in the process, making that moment all the sweeter after two county final defeats in the last three seasons.
Cian Johnson grabbed the headlines by scoring 2-3, but the victory is the result of incredible background work in the club and the fostering of a new generation.
The underage success has translated to the top table and they're here to stay. Twitter's reaction to Ferbane historic win was fantastic.
Someone say tomorrow is a bank holiday in Ferbane?— James Lowry (@lowry2012) October 13, 2019
The whole of ferbane talking about @cianjohnson13 today https://t.co/7ZfNMlRVL4— Michael Wren (@michaelwren_99) October 14, 2019
And I’ll sail for home never more to roam from the green fields round Ferbane!!! https://t.co/BjSY7gY85F— Mel keenaghan (@MelKeenaghan) October 14, 2019
I remember being at the homecoming as a 9-year-old when Ferbane last won the county title. That was 25 years ago - BUT FINALLY...what a day! And what a night to come... @ferbanegaa @Offaly_GAA— Kevin Doyle (@KevDoyle_Indo) October 13, 2019
(Note to Boris: Be sound and give Brexit a break for tomorrow.) pic.twitter.com/bSwws771lp
3 guarantees in life...— Gerard 'Buster' Dunne (@dunners23) October 13, 2019
Taxes....
Death....
Cian Johnson has to get a ride tonight in Ferbane tonight!!!
A winning dressing room. ( for a change!). pic.twitter.com/MGugU3vK1f— Ferbane GAA (@ferbanegaa) October 13, 2019
Congratulations to Ferbane. Bridging a serious gap and coming from five down to turn it around! Cian Johnson delivering when it mattered most. Making the breakthrough could be around for a while yet! Players deserved it knocking on door in both codes a while!— Joe Troy (@TheRealJT23) October 13, 2019
Cian Johnson with two second half goals for Ferbane as they win their first Offaly title in a quarter of a century. Achieved everything at underage level and then scores 2-3 from play in a senior final. Baller— Will O'Callaghan (@willocallaghan) October 13, 2019
Congratulations @ferbanegaa. What a proud day for the parish. Heroic efforts to reclaim the Dowling Cup after a 25 year wait. Enjoy the celebrations lads, a great day to be a Ferbane Belmont supporter.— Belmont GAA (@belmont_gaa) October 13, 2019
