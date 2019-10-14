'Bank Holiday in Ferbane - Twitter reacts to incredible Offaly county final

It was the moment they had waited 25 years for and when Ferbane were handed the Dowling Cup, they certainly enjoyed it.

The rising stars of Offaly GAA dethroned the county kingpins Rhode in the process, making that moment all the sweeter after two county final defeats in the last three seasons.

Cian Johnson grabbed the headlines by scoring 2-3, but the victory is the result of incredible background work in the club and the fostering of a new generation.

The underage success has translated to the top table and they're here to stay. Twitter's reaction to Ferbane historic win was fantastic.

Someone say tomorrow is a bank holiday in Ferbane? — James Lowry (@lowry2012) October 13, 2019

The whole of ferbane talking about @cianjohnson13 today https://t.co/7ZfNMlRVL4 — Michael Wren (@michaelwren_99) October 14, 2019

And I’ll sail for home never more to roam from the green fields round Ferbane!!! https://t.co/BjSY7gY85F — Mel keenaghan (@MelKeenaghan) October 14, 2019

I remember being at the homecoming as a 9-year-old when Ferbane last won the county title. That was 25 years ago - BUT FINALLY...what a day! And what a night to come... @ferbanegaa @Offaly_GAA



(Note to Boris: Be sound and give Brexit a break for tomorrow.) pic.twitter.com/bSwws771lp — Kevin Doyle (@KevDoyle_Indo) October 13, 2019

3 guarantees in life...

Taxes....

Death....

Cian Johnson has to get a ride tonight in Ferbane tonight!!! — Gerard 'Buster' Dunne (@dunners23) October 13, 2019

A winning dressing room. ( for a change!). pic.twitter.com/MGugU3vK1f — Ferbane GAA (@ferbanegaa) October 13, 2019

Congratulations to Ferbane. Bridging a serious gap and coming from five down to turn it around! Cian Johnson delivering when it mattered most. Making the breakthrough could be around for a while yet! Players deserved it knocking on door in both codes a while! — Joe Troy (@TheRealJT23) October 13, 2019

Cian Johnson with two second half goals for Ferbane as they win their first Offaly title in a quarter of a century. Achieved everything at underage level and then scores 2-3 from play in a senior final. Baller — Will O'Callaghan (@willocallaghan) October 13, 2019