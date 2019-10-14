'Bank Holiday in Ferbane - Twitter reacts to incredible Offaly county final

'Bank Holiday in Ferbane - Twitter reacts to incredible Offaly county final

It was the moment they had waited 25 years for and when Ferbane were handed the Dowling Cup, they certainly enjoyed it.

The rising stars of Offaly GAA dethroned the county kingpins Rhode in the process, making that moment all the sweeter after two county final defeats in the last three seasons.

Cian Johnson grabbed the headlines by scoring 2-3, but the victory is the result of incredible background work in the club and the fostering of a new generation.

The underage success has translated to the top table and they're here to stay. Twitter's reaction to Ferbane historic win was fantastic.