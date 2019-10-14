WATCH: Incredible scenes as Ferbane players sing after county final win

There were jubilant scenes in Ferbane on Sunday night as their county final winning team returned to a hero's welcome.

They bridged a 25-year gap to lift the Dowling Cup aloft in O'Connor Park, beating county kingpins Rhode in the final.

The celebrations began in the stadium and continued in Ferbane as star forward Joe Maher led the sing-song on the victory truck.

He sang the 'Green Fields Around Ferbane' to the packed streets, and for those Ferbane faithful, it never sounded so good.